  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
3
Kyrenia
7
Iskele Belediyesi
68
Trikomo
66
37 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area of ​​198 sq.m, the balcony of 40 sq.m,…
$624,239
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$216,354
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$255,834
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 19
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,40M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
$223,690
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the balcony…
$441,381
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$743,014
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
penthouse, three bedrooms (3+1), 4 san. uzla, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, balcony…
$485,624
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
$57,595
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
♦️ £ 59,000 (35% down) ♦️24 months payment plan 0% interest ? Esentepe / North Cyprus …
$203,245
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$260,404
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$134,671
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$119,695
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$86,590
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This stunning penthouse apartment in the peaceful Çatalköy area offers 85 m² of interior liv…
$162,238
