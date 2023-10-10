Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4-room penthouse 140m ² in a spa complex 600 meters from the sandy beach. Apartments in a ch…
€413,279
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€417,236
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€590,092
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€330,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€304,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€209,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€440,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€463,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€452,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
Contemporary Real Estate in a Luxe Complex Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Famagusta N…
€272,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€177,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€386,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 12/12
Stylish Apartment in Advantageous Location in Heart of the City in North Cyprus Gazimagusa T…
€203,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Close to the Beach in Gazimagusa, North Cyprus The stylish …
€243,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Gazimağusa Tatlısu Tatlısu is locat…
€162,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Central Located Unobstructed Sea View Apartments for Sale in Tatlisu Gazimagusa Northern Cyp…
€265,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus Tatlisu Cyprus offers a…
€333,000
Penthouse 1 room with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus Tatlisu Cyprus offers a…
€163,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Floor 9/9
Stylish Real Estate in Cyprus Famagusta Famagusta (Gazimağusa), one of the developed cities …
€443,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
New Flats Making a Difference with Their Privileged Location in Gazimağusa Cyprus Cyprus is …
€191,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments Close to the Beach in Tatlisu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a lovely Mediterran…
€300,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments Close to the Beach in Tatlisu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a lovely Mediterran…
€214,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Flats Near the Beach in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Located on the northern coasts of Cyp…
€313,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Flats Near the Beach in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Located on the northern coasts of Cyp…
€243,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Project Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Northern Cyprus Cyprus, the …
€366,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Project Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Northern Cyprus Cyprus, the …
€301,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Project Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Northern Cyprus Cyprus, the …
€181,000
Penthouse 2 rooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-731   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -300M – Distan…
€254,279

