Pool Penthouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

7 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The new project is being built surrounded by sea and grief in Lapte. This is a luxurious com…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
We present a new project located in the Karshiyak area in Northern Cyprus. It is located a f…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments of studio-penthouses. The luxu…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
The residential complex is located in the picturesque area of Karshiyaka, which is one of th…
Price on request
