Penthouses for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
5
Agridaki
3
11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$242,573
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
We present a new project located in the Karshiyak area in Northern Cyprus. It is located a f…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Penthouse 2 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The new project is being built surrounded by sea and grief in Lapte. This is a luxurious com…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-703   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M …
$366,396
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$150,329
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
The residential complex is located in the picturesque area of Karshiyaka, which is one of th…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190
Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
