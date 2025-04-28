Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments in a Project Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The elegant apar…
$281,097
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for Sale with a Walking Distance to the Sea in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa North Cyprus, s…
$200,296
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to Move Furnished Penthouse in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is located on the northern…
$212,814
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready to Move Flats within Walking Distance of Sea in North Cyprus Yenibogazici The modern f…
$400,592
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Practical Interior Design in İskele Ötüken The İskele region of Cyprus is fa…
$306,134
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Real Estate in an Extensive Project in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The luxury real esta…
$440,423
Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats in a Seafront Site with Private Beach Access in Gazimağusa Tatlısu Tatlısu, a charming…
$221,919
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Advanced Complex in North Cyprus Famagusta The Tatlisu region, located in the …
$735,177
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Rental Income Guarantee Apartments Near Beaches in Yeniboğaziçi, Gazimağusa One of the devel…
$210,538
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Properties in a Complex Close to the Sea and City Center in Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi is a reg…
$259,474
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats in a Seafront Site with Private Beach Access in Gazimağusa Tatlısu Tatlısu, a charming…
$327,757
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Flats Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Gazimağusa, North Cyprus Tatlısu is located on t…
$224,195
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale in Calm Town in Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi Cyprus is one of the most develo…
$488,221
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex With a Holiday-Style Concept in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus island is …
$416,524
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Properties for Sale in Yeniboğaziçi North Cyprus Yeniboğaziçi, situated on the northeastern …
$213,952
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with an Advantageous Location in North Cyprus Gazimağusa-İskele coas…
$172,983
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$185,501
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment within Walking Distance to Sea in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Cyprus island is a devel…
$334,585
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats in a Developed Complex in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a popular living space…
$314,100
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 9
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов на Лонг Бич. В продаже готовые пентхаусы на 9-м этаже . С…
$387,441
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments Near Tatlısu Port in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Northern Cyprus is the third biggest…
$237,851
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties in a Complex Close to the Sea and City Center in Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi is a reg…
$317,515
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Properties with Unique Views in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The properties are located in Tatlıs…
$211,676
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$501,878
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
ID: CP-705   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -400M – D…
$358,682
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments for Sale in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest island of the M…
$327,757
Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Properties in a Luxe Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu Cyprus, the peaceful heaven in the Medi…
$250,370
Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Tatlısu The island of Cyprus is the third larges…
$172,983
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Stylish Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a famous dest…
$422,215
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Tatlısu The island of Cyprus is the third larges…
$246,956
