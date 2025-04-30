Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
3
Kyrenia
7
Iskele Belediyesi
68
Trikomo
66
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments of studio-penthouses. The luxu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go