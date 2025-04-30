Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
3
Kyrenia
7
Iskele Belediyesi
68
Trikomo
66
30 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area of ​​198 sq.m, the balcony of 40 sq.m,…
$624,239
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$158,748
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$216,354
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
$223,690
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the balcony…
$441,381
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
penthouse, three bedrooms (3+1), 4 san. uzla, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, balcony…
$485,624
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
♦️ £ 59,000 (35% down) ♦️24 months payment plan 0% interest ? Esentepe / North Cyprus …
$203,245
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$260,404
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
PROJECT ID:  CP-793 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$370,947
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$119,695
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$86,590
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$126,663
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$150,329
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
• 200m to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with sea view• High quality building material…
$161,800
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Resort by Kayim Development Group is a new level of luxury living in the picturesque Es…
$305,366
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$285,812
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Status: Penthouse   number of rooms: 1+1 Total area: 43 sq.m balcony: terrace 8 sq.…
$224,302
