  Apartment in a new building NCP-150 Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy

Apartment in a new building NCP-150 Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy

Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,36M
;
8
ID: 27031
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Klepini

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy, Esentepe, offering just 6 spectacular villas with uninterrupted panoramic sea views. Each villa combines spacious interiors, premium finishes, and access to high-end resort-style amenities—creating a lifestyle that’s both elegant and unforgettable.

Key Points:

  • Only 6 private villas available in Arapköy’s most prestigious location

  • Panoramic sea views from all villas, Walking distance to private beach

  • Access to full resort facilities including beachfront restaurant, gym, spa, and communal pools

  • Developed as part of a larger master plan with 72 units across 3 zones: Sea Exclusive Side, Sea Side, Mountain Side

 

Available Apartment Types:

Each villa is designed for high-end, private living with expansive views and modern comfort.

  • 6+1 Villas (4 Bedrooms + 1 Gym Room + 1 Hobby Room)

 

Location Highlights:

Perfectly located in Arapköy, Esentepe, just steps from the coast and surrounded by nature.

  • Walking distance to private beach

  • Direct access to walking paths and open-air recreation

  • Close to local and lifestyle services including cafés, clinics, and wellness

Facilities:

Residents enjoy full resort-style amenities for comfort, wellness, and entertainment

  • Private beach with walking access

  • Beachfront restaurant & pool bar

  • Gym, wellness center, sauna

  • Communal swimming pools & outdoor showers/WCs

  • Outdoor yoga, fitness, and walking areas

  • Landscaped tropical/Mediterranean gardens

  • Rental & maintenance office, 24/7 service

  • Shops & services (expected): supermarket, pharmacy, beauty center, furniture store, coffee shop, bakery, alternative restaurants

  • Medical & aesthetic offices (expected): dental clinic, IVF center, cosmetic services, hair implant, general clinics

  • Private car parking for each villa

 

Payment Options:

The project offers a flexible payment plan with 35% down payment and 65% payable in monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly installments until key delivery in September 2026.


About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Apartments Villa
Area, m² 810.0 – 1 300.0
Price per m², USD 1,203 – 1,679
Apartment price, USD 1,36M – 1,56M

Location on the map

Klepini, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back
