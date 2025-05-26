Apartment in a new building NCP-150 Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy

About the Project:
Sueno Villas is an exclusive luxury development in Arapköy, Esentepe, offering just 6 spectacular villas with uninterrupted panoramic sea views. Each villa combines spacious interiors, premium finishes, and access to high-end resort-style amenities—creating a lifestyle that’s both elegant and unforgettable.
Key Points:
Only 6 private villas available in Arapköy’s most prestigious location
Panoramic sea views from all villas, Walking distance to private beach
Access to full resort facilities including beachfront restaurant, gym, spa, and communal pools
Developed as part of a larger master plan with 72 units across 3 zones: Sea Exclusive Side, Sea Side, Mountain Side
Available Apartment Types:
Each villa is designed for high-end, private living with expansive views and modern comfort.
6+1 Villas (4 Bedrooms + 1 Gym Room + 1 Hobby Room)
Location Highlights:
Perfectly located in Arapköy, Esentepe, just steps from the coast and surrounded by nature.
Walking distance to private beach
Direct access to walking paths and open-air recreation
Close to local and lifestyle services including cafés, clinics, and wellness
Facilities:
Residents enjoy full resort-style amenities for comfort, wellness, and entertainment
Private beach with walking access
Beachfront restaurant & pool bar
Gym, wellness center, sauna
Communal swimming pools & outdoor showers/WCs
Outdoor yoga, fitness, and walking areas
Landscaped tropical/Mediterranean gardens
Rental & maintenance office, 24/7 service
Shops & services (expected): supermarket, pharmacy, beauty center, furniture store, coffee shop, bakery, alternative restaurants
Medical & aesthetic offices (expected): dental clinic, IVF center, cosmetic services, hair implant, general clinics
Private car parking for each villa
Payment Options:
The project offers a flexible payment plan with 35% down payment and 65% payable in monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly installments until key delivery in September 2026.
About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.