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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

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penthouses
98
studios
5
1 BHK
73
2 BHK
112
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
++LA CASALIA – GRAND STUDIOS (1+0)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partn…
$219,663
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
LA CASALIA – 1+1 DELUXE APARTMENTWELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German partne…
$303,857
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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