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Apartments near golf course for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment by the sea 1 + 1 with an area of 63 sq.m. on the 1st floor of a finished co…
$256,166
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Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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