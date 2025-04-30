Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Kyrenia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

penthouses
98
studios
10
1 BHK
79
2 BHK
113
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 3 + 1 Area: 110m2 Prestigious real estate on the coast of Kyrenia, there is an el…
$168,369
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$102,218
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
• The project consists of 2 - luxury modern apartment buildings ( a total of 28 apartments )…
$144,316
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 3 + 1 Area: 110m2 Prestigious real estate on the coast of Kyrenia, there is an el…
$168,369
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go