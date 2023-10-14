Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos
15
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€56,653
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
€504,119
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 20
€334,484
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€104,785
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/11
This new and beautiful complex will be built in Guzeljurt. The village of Guzeljurt is small…
€83,246
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€89,605
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€74,459
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 10
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€94,577
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1  JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT:  BRONY 5%…
€273,443
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 12/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€418,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€250,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€174,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€263,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€213,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€136,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€116,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€108,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€89,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€98,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€130,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€110,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/11
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom Flat in Uniquely Located Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziver…
€98,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€134,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000

