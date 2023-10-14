Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

UAE
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
50 m²
€56,653
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
5
3
170 m²
20
€504,119
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
4
2
99 m²
20
€334,484
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2
1
42 m²
€104,785
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2
1
37 m²
6/11
This new and beautiful complex will be built in Guzeljurt. The village of Guzeljurt is small…
€83,246
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2
1
59 m²
2/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€89,605
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2
1
30 m²
3/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€74,459
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2
1
28 m²
10
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€94,577
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
55 m²
3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1 JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT: BRONY 5%…
€273,443
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
4
2
164 m²
12/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€418,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
2
80 m²
11/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
47 m²
1/12
Apartments with Investment Opportunities for Sale in Guzelyurt North Cyprus The apartments f…
€174,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
4
1
134 m²
13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
92 m²
2/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€263,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
113 m²
13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
1
104 m²
1/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€213,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
69 m²
11/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€136,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
57 m²
11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€116,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
56 m²
6/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€108,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1
1
37 m²
8/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€89,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
2
109 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
2
69 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
57 m²
10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€122,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1
1
38 m²
7/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€98,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
1
81 m²
1/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
63 m²
8/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€110,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
56 m²
8/11
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom Flat in Uniquely Located Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziver…
€98,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
4
2
119 m²
3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€134,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
140 m²
3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
Recommend
