Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos
15
36 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1  JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT:  BRONY 5%…
€273,443
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€98,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€130,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€110,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/11
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom Flat in Uniquely Located Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziver…
€98,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€134,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/10
Tax-Free Apartment with Sea Views in Lefke Gaziveren Gaziveren is a town of Lefke, famous fo…
€98,500
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€131,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€90,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€92,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€79,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/13
Furnished Apartment with Sea View in Walking Distance of the Beach in Lefke, North Cyprus Th…
€189,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 6/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments are on the west…
€87,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments are on the west…
€87,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/3
Renovated 2+1 Duplex Apartment in Gaziveren North Cyprus North Cyprus has hosted various cul…
€90,000
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
MODERN ANIMAL COMPLEX on CYPRUS in Esentep Your final path to dream life. Related villas a…
€87,515
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Welcome to the luxury apartments in Cyprus - an ideal place for those looking for an unforge…
€247,325
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Welcome to our unique property in Cyprus! Our apartments are the perfect combination of lux…
€132,224
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Atoll Rain is immersed in a atmosphere of coziness and tranquility and fully enjoy the beaut…
€142,212
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
The new complex under construction « Mountaın Hıll-2 » will be located 10 km from Kyrenia in…
€95,097
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Welcome to Sea Magic Royal The site is ideally located on the seashore with sea and mountai…
€172,069
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Hawaii Homes is Cyprus's largest residential project by the sea with studios, attic penthous…
€160,257
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious 1 Bedroom Apartments with Unparalleled Mediterranean Sea Views Immerse yourself…
€188,673
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
€110,827
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
€176,357

Property types in Kyrenia

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
