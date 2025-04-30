Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Kyrenia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
$87,191
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$119,061
3 room apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment complex located in Upper Kyrenia. In addition to a convenient central locat…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$78,051
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$168,369
