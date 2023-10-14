Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Kyrenia, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+…
€140,500
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
The project is located in the Chatalkyo area in Kyrenia. The complex is designed with elemen…
€246,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool with excellent sea…
€357,000

