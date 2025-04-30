Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
54
Trikomo
36
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
16
Agia Triada
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
villas 3+1 in the Sunrise complex in Yenbrandi. The area of ​​the land plot is 260 m2, the …
$264,255
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$248,260
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in İskele District

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go