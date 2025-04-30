Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
$362,152
Leave a request
Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
Leave a request
