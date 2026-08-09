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Houses for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
55
Trikomo
34
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
9
Spathariko
5
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65 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled between the mountains and the sea. Villa 4+2 fully furnished in Northern Cyprus - 49…
$571,355
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Languages
English, Deutsch
Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Life Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable a…
$92,554
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnolia Residence consists of 5 detached villas, 6 semi-detached villas, and 36 apartments …
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
4+1 Two-Storey Villa in Boğaz | Only 100m to the Sea 🌊🏡 For sale: detached two-storey vil…
$382,949
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$466,346
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2 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$381,556
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you a unique project with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea.A villa tha…
$744,160
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Stylish Bungalows on the Karpas Peninsula in North Cyprus Cyprus, the pearl of the Mediterra…
$140,368
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Beaches in İskele North Cyprus Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the Medit…
$518,911
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Royal Sun Elite Residence | 3+1 Villa 🌴 For sale: a spacious 3+1 villa in the residential…
$290,608
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
4+1 Two-Storey Villa in Boğaz | Only 100m to the Sea 🌊🏡 For sale: detached two-storey vil…
$411,320
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Corner 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Close to the Pool and the Sea 🌊🏡 A bea…
$398,763
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$337,479
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near Picturesque Beached in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a well-developed ho…
$571,826
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, sea views and private roof terrace | Kantara, TatlisuDiscover …
$599,639
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$877,766
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern half-village in one of the most popular residenti…
$854,508
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/12
Duplex apartment in Abelia  Residence (Bogaz) Amazing view and location DUPLEX apartme…
$254,270
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to move in semi-detached villa with sea and mountain views near the popular Long beach…
$512,833
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium Single-Level Sea View Villa in Boğaz 🌊🏡 An exceptional architectural villa locate…
$1,06M
VAT
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Description of object: 2+2 Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable 2-bed…
$210,341
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Stylish Bungalows on the Karpas Peninsula in North Cyprus Cyprus, the pearl of the Mediterra…
$186,768
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Cozy Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse Near Long Beach 🌴🏖 A comfortable two-storey 2+1 townhouse i…
$218,853
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3+2 Villa with Garden & Sea View — Hilltop Complex 🌴🌊 A stylish 3+2 semi-detache…
$346,420
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Only 400m from the Sea 🌊🏡 A cozy 3-bedroom …
$383,426
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3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Special Design in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Iskele Iskele is a …
$465,767
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 250 m²
Description of object: 3+1 Villa in La Isla Villas, North Cyprus Modern and spacious 3-bedr…
$460,121
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$249,642
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Sun, North Cyprus Compact and functional s…
$92,576
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Marina Views in North Cyprus Yeni Erenköy The villas are located in Yeni Erenköy…
$709,850
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Property types in İskele District

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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