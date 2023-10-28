UAE
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
İskele District
Houses
Houses for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
villas
13
House
18 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1
2
230 m²
2
PROJECT ID: CP-787 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining A…
€437,271
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Iakovos, Northern Cyprus
5
3
453 m²
€562,600
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Iakovos, Northern Cyprus
4
3
319 m²
€384,600
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
4
2
210 m²
€436,300
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
4
2
255 m²
1
Choose a dream house with amazing views of the sea? Then this is an offer for you. We presen…
€437,500
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
5
4
183 m²
2
Modern 5-room villa 183 m² 100 meters from the beach. The villa is located in a very quiet a…
€804,135
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
3
4
136 m²
3
Related villa with its own pool, apartments on the 3rd floor ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 3 ba…
€444,561
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
2
3
100 m²
3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on 2 floors ( 2 + 1 ), two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. On the 1st …
€298,263
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
Villa located in the Sunrise complex, Yenibogazici area Living area is 155 m2 Furniture a…
€389,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
5
1
60 m²
1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Bogaz district. The project is …
€175,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
335 m²
ID: CP-709 LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -700 M …
€480,234
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
5
1
395 m²
2
ID: CP-655 LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz – Distance to the sea -800M – Di…
€743,006
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
4
1
221 m²
ID: CP-655 LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz – Distance to the sea -800M – Di…
€470,571
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Triada, Northern Cyprus
4
2
256 m²
€531,485
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Triada, Northern Cyprus
2
1
115 m²
€165,233
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, in city center
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
4
3
190 m²
1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
€342,614
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
158 m²
2
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite & nbsp; complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for …
€152,125
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
3
3
€315,731
Recommend
