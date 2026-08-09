Villas for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Villas in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
37
Trikomo
20
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
6
Spathariko
5
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44 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled between the mountains and the sea. Villa 4+2 fully furnished in Northern Cyprus - 49…
$571,355
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Languages
English, Deutsch
Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Life Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable a…
$92,554
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnolia Residence consists of 5 detached villas, 6 semi-detached villas, and 36 apartments …
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
4+1 Two-Storey Villa in Boğaz | Only 100m to the Sea 🌊🏡 For sale: detached two-storey vil…
$382,949
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you a unique project with a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea.A villa tha…
$744,160
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Royal Sun Elite Residence | 3+1 Villa 🌴 For sale: a spacious 3+1 villa in the residential…
$290,608
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
4+1 Two-Storey Villa in Boğaz | Only 100m to the Sea 🌊🏡 For sale: detached two-storey vil…
$411,320
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Corner 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Close to the Pool and the Sea 🌊🏡 A bea…
$398,763
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near Picturesque Beached in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a well-developed ho…
$571,826
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, sea views and private roof terrace | Kantara, TatlisuDiscover …
$599,639
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$877,766
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern half-village in one of the most popular residenti…
$854,508
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium Single-Level Sea View Villa in Boğaz 🌊🏡 An exceptional architectural villa locate…
$1,06M
VAT
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Description of object: 2+2 Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable 2-bed…
$210,341
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3+2 Villa with Garden & Sea View — Hilltop Complex 🌴🌊 A stylish 3+2 semi-detache…
$346,420
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Only 400m from the Sea 🌊🏡 A cozy 3-bedroom …
$383,426
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 250 m²
Description of object: 3+1 Villa in La Isla Villas, North Cyprus Modern and spacious 3-bedr…
$460,121
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Sun, North Cyprus Compact and functional s…
$92,576
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$794,511
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
3+1 Villa in Eco-Friendly La Isla Villas — Long Beach, Iskele 🌿🌊 A modern 3+1 villa in La…
$539,463
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$549,151
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$761,639
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Andronikos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Andronikos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
A villa in Northern Cyprus will attract your attention!Excellent quality complex of 4 apartm…
$499,699
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Real estate in Northern Cyprus: luxury villa with a pool and garden in IskeleReal estate in …
$379,771
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy House with Large Plot in Karpaz 🌿☀️ A fully furnished private house is available for…
$260,304
VAT
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Villa in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Area 33 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Abelia Residence, North Cyprus Modern and cozy s…
$121,642
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of object: A spacious 3+1 townhouse on the Mediterranean coast with a private ga…
$243,206
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
$362,152
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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