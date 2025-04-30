Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$620,160
Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Luxury Project in İskele North Cyprus İskele is located on the northeast coast …
$604,200
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$184,323
Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterran…
$500,460
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
Villa 2 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of 2 floors (2+1), two bedrooms, 3 san. Uzla. On the 1st floor…
$315,272
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
About the Villas  ÖTÜKEN 8 NESTS VILLAS is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas, bl…
$527,836
