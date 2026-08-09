Bungalows for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Bungalows in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
4
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5 properties total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Stylish Bungalows on the Karpas Peninsula in North Cyprus Cyprus, the pearl of the Mediterra…
$140,368
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$337,479
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Stylish Bungalows on the Karpas Peninsula in North Cyprus Cyprus, the pearl of the Mediterra…
$186,768
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Houses in İskele Dipkarpaz Intertwined with Nature Dipkarpaz, a virgin region locat…
$249,642
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy House with Large Plot in Karpaz 🌿☀️ A fully furnished private house is available for…
$353,747
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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