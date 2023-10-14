Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Related villa with its own pool, apartments on the 3rd floor ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 3 ba…
€447,004
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on 2 floors ( 2 + 1 ), two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. On the 1st …
€299,902
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/9
Apartments 2+1 in the complex Abelia Residence in Boaz 🔹Initial installment £99.820, balanc…
€192,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 10/28
A hotel concept residence consisting of 4 residential blocks, one of which will serve as a h…
€301,144
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 10/28
A hotel concept residence consisting of 4 residential blocks, one of which will serve as a h…
€339,536
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, in city center in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, in city center
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
€344,497
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
€196,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
€330,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€69,039
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€45,478
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
€104,106
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€70,683
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
€323,826

