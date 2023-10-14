Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. İskele District

Pool Residential properties for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

apartments
88
houses
14
5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Choose a dream house with amazing views of the sea? Then this is an offer for you. We presen…
€437,500
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Bogaz district. The project is …
€175,000
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a luxury residential complex in the Bogaz area. The proje…
€257,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Bogaz district. The project is …
€177,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
€330,000

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir