Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
İskele District
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
36 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
5
4
183 m²
2
Modern 5-room villa 183 m² 100 meters from the beach. The villa is located in a very quiet a…
€809,342
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
3
4
136 m²
3
Related villa with its own pool, apartments on the 3rd floor ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 3 ba…
€447,004
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
2
3
100 m²
3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on 2 floors ( 2 + 1 ), two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. On the 1st …
€299,902
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3
2
116 m²
2/9
Apartments 2+1 in the complex Abelia Residence in Boaz 🔹Initial installment £99.820, balanc…
€192,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
75 m²
1/6
ID: CP-628 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -350M – L…
€150,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
136 m²
1/13
ID: CP-623 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€271,748
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1
1
52 m²
1/13
ID: CP-623 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€107,151
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
91 m²
5/12
ID: CP-619 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -280M – Larna…
€323,450
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1
47 m²
€81,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
4
1
155 m²
11/13
ID: CP-614 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€237,280
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2
1
89 m²
12/13
ID: CP-614 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€156,105
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3
2
273 m²
8/25
ID: CP-613 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€662,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3
2
269 m²
14/25
ID: CP-613 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€730,572
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
4
1
162 m²
8/25
ID: CP-613 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€358,418
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3
1
129 m²
7/25
ID: CP-613 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€345,929
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
121 m²
6/25
ID: CP-613 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€334,690
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
4
3
160 m²
10/28
A hotel concept residence consisting of 4 residential blocks, one of which will serve as a h…
€301,144
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3
2
129 m²
10/28
A hotel concept residence consisting of 4 residential blocks, one of which will serve as a h…
€339,536
Recommend
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
51 m²
A chic facility is located near the sandy beach on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Thes…
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3
2
86 m²
2/3
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
€196,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
4
120 m²
1/3
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
€330,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
125 m²
€69,039
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
80 m²
€71,121
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
3
2
€173,008
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
1
1
€79,930
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
2
2
€110,033
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
1
€63,898
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
3
3
€317,182
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
1
1
€89,388
Recommend
