Pool Houses for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

10 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 1
Another project in Northern Cyprus in the Bahceli area. The project consists of 14 villas of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex in the area of Esentepe. The project is located on …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
We present you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities of the Northern Cypru…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
A new project at the construction stage in the Bakhcheli area. The project is of historical …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Private complex of luxury apartments and villas with a unique concept in the most picturesqu…
Price on request
Leave a request

