Townhouses for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
€399,991
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on three floors ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. On th…
€349,262
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
€156,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€289,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
€248,281
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ПЕНТХАУС 2+1 В УНИКАЛЬНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ От 137.500 £ Эксклюзивный комплекс на первой ли…
€137,500
