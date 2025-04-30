Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Gazimagusa Belediyesi
31
Yenibogazici Belediyesi
10
Agios Sergios
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi detached holiday and living villas, exclusive pre launch prices. 40% downpayment and…
$324,002
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Gazimağusa District

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go