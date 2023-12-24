UAE
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Gazimağusa District
Houses
Houses for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
villas
92
bungalows
5
townhouses
6
duplexes
4
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
4
3
240 m²
€229,473
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Bungalow 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
110 m²
€229,473
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
4
170 m²
Stylish villa will attract your attention! We draw your attention to a new project that comb…
€434,198
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
4
183 m²
€407
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
5
300 m²
€978,961
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
4
185 m²
€456,081
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
3
83 m²
€234,951
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
3
83 m²
€328,240
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
3
83 m²
€262,592
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with Спортзал
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
4
136 m²
€332,847
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Спортзал
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
5
148 m²
€436,501
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
6
217 m²
€483,722
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Спортзал
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
5
256 m²
€921,375
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with Спортзал
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
4
209 m²
€1,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
5
154 m²
The finished Villa 4+1 in Tatlysu will attract your attention! Welcome to this luxury villa…
€310,849
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Спортзал
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
5
470 m²
€564,342
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with Спортзал
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4
319 m²
€385,826
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
4
429 m²
€460,687
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
4
173 m²
A villa in a new project in Yeniboazici will attract your attention! So, a high quality and …
€472,354
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3
A cozy two-bedroom house will attract your attention! So, for you there is a luxurious villa…
€437,653
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3
98 m²
€322,481
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
4
126 m²
€368,550
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
4
155 m²
€287,930
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with Спортзал
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
5
210 m²
€691,031
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with Спортзал
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
4
120 m²
€431,895
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
4
285 m²
€581,618
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
4
150 m²
€863,789
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
4
250 m²
€287,930
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
2
67 m²
€161,241
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with Спортзал
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2
125 m²
€137,055
Recommend
Leave a request
