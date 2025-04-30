Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
About the Villa: Casa del Mare offers exclusive luxury villas designed to blend modern so…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Introduction Salos is a boutique seafront development in North Cyprus, offering privacy, …
$246,529
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
$444,576
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 3
The house has 3 floors, a large living room combined with a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$290,632
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
$324,002
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Artemi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Artemi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Floor 1/2
casadelmare   villas   spacification 4+1 spaciouslivingroom HallWaywithCloakroom lu…
$2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$348,764
Leave a request

