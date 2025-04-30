Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Gazimagusa Belediyesi
31
Yenibogazici Belediyesi
10
Agios Sergios
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Gazimağusa District

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go