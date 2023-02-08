Who is denied a U.S. visa most often? Up-to-date statistics
The U.S. Department of State annual statistics on denials of U.S. short-term visas for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories. We publish the top countries whose citizens find it most difficult to get a U.S. visa, as well as examples of how refusal rates in some countries have changed in just one year.
Top countries with the highest refusal rate for U.S. visas in 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics for all countries can be found on the U.S. Department of State .
How the denial rate for U.S. visas has changed over the year, using 10 popular countries as examples
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
What you need to apply for a U.S. visa
To obtain a short-term U.S. visa, you need to go through several steps. The procedures and contents may vary from one U.S. embassy or consulate to another. It is therefore worthwhile to read the instructions on the website of the U.S. embassy or consulate in your country before applying.
In general, the application process consists of the following mandatory steps:
- Filling out an online visa application.
- Making an appointment for the interview and preparing for it.
- Preparing the necessary documents (passport, nonimmigrant visa application, confirmation of DS-160 form, receipt of application fee payment; photo). Upon request, you may need documents explaining the purpose of your visit, your travel plan, your certificate of employment, your income certificate, and other additional information.
- Interview. During the interview, a consular officer will determine whether you qualify for a visitor visa.
All official information can be found