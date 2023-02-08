The U.S. Department of State has published annual statistics on denials of U.S. short-term visas for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories. We publish the top countries whose citizens find it most difficult to get a U.S. visa, as well as examples of how refusal rates in some countries have changed in just one year.

Top countries with the highest refusal rate for U.S. visas in 2022

Country Percentage of failures in 2022 Micronesia 100% Mauritania 89.72% Somalia 73.97% Djibouti 74.44% Burundi 69.52% Chad 69.39% Senegal 66.48% Nauru and Palau 66.67% Mali 64.08% Rwanda 62.92% Liberia 62.73% Guinea-Bissau 60.91% Canada 58.33%

Statistics for all countries can be found on the U.S. Department of State website .

How the denial rate for U.S. visas has changed over the year, using 10 popular countries as examples

Country Percentage of failures in 2022 Percentage of failures in 2021 Turkey 20% 13,70% Poland 14,74% 18,48% Spain 10,75% 18,29% Russia 26,1% 29,42% UAE 10,06% 8,93% Switzerland 3,05% 18,92% Ukraine 41,2% 15,15% Belarus 26% 16,81% Portugal 9,41% 17,86% China 30,39% 79,09%

What you need to apply for a U.S. visa

To obtain a short-term U.S. visa, you need to go through several steps. The procedures and contents may vary from one U.S. embassy or consulate to another. It is therefore worthwhile to read the instructions on the website of the U.S. embassy or consulate in your country before applying. You can find the right site by following this link .

In general, the application process consists of the following mandatory steps:

Filling out an online visa application.

Making an appointment for the interview and preparing for it.

Preparing the necessary documents (passport, nonimmigrant visa application, confirmation of DS-160 form, receipt of application fee payment; photo). Upon request, you may need documents explaining the purpose of your visit, your travel plan, your certificate of employment, your income certificate, and other additional information.

Interview. During the interview, a consular officer will determine whether you qualify for a visitor visa.