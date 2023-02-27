Where do millionaires live? Top of the world's richest cities
The current where the most millionaires and billionaires in the world live has been published. Five of the 20 cities on this list are in the United States.
Where do most millionaires and billionaires live?
Let's look more precisely at the first five cities on this list.
1. New York
It is the financial center of the United States and the city where many Fortune 500 companies are headquartered.
You can for an average of $800,000-1,200,000 (according to Numbeo).
2. Tokyo
The economic center of Japan, Tokyo, is home to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Asia’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization. Tokyo is also home to many multinational companies, such as Honda and Sony.
An apartment (90 square meters) in Tokyo can be purchased for an average of $450,000 to $720,000 (according to Numbeo).
3. San Francisco
The San Francisco Bay Area is known as a mecca of technological innovation, and also as the region where the average family salary is the highest in the United States.
A 90-square-meter apartment in San Francisco can be purchased for an average of $1,000,000 (according to Numbeo).
4. London
London has long been the richest city in the world, but in the last 10 years there have been fewer millionaires in the city, so its place on this list is no longer the first.
It is possible for an average of $720,000–1,250,000 (according to Numbeo).
5. Singapore
Singapore is the second-wealthiest city in Asia after Tokyo. Interestingly, more than 5% of families in Singapore have net financial assets of at least $1 million.
An apartment (90 sq m) in Singapore can be purchased for an average of $900,000—$1,800,000 (according to the service Numbeo).