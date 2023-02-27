Where do millionaires live? Top of the world's richest cities

The current list of cities where the most millionaires and billionaires in the world live has been published. Five of the 20 cities on this list are in the United States.

Where do most millionaires and billionaires live?

City The number of millionaires The number of billionaires 1. New York (USA) 345,600 59 2. Tokyo (Japan) 304,900 12 3. San Francisco (USA) 276,400 62 4. London (United Kingdom) 272,400 38 5. Singapore 249,800 26 6. Los Angeles (USA) 192,400 34 7. Chicago (USA) 160,100 28 8. Houston (USA) 132,600 25 9. Beijing (China) 131,500 44 10. Shanghai (China) 130,100 42 11. Sydney (Australia) 129,500 16 12. Hong Kong 125,100 28 13. Frankfurt (Germany) 117,400 14 14. Toronto (Canada) 116,100 17 15. Zurich (Switzerland) 105,100 12 16. Seoul (South Korea) 102,100 25 17. Melbourne, Australia 97,300 12 18. Dallas (USA) 92,300 18 19. Geneva (Switzerland) 90,300 16 20. Paris (France) 88,600 15

Let's look more precisely at the first five cities on this list.

1. New York

It is the financial center of the United States and the city where many Fortune 500 companies are headquartered.

You can buy an apartment (90 square meters) in New York City for an average of $800,000-1,200,000 (according to Numbeo).

2. Tokyo

The economic center of Japan, Tokyo, is home to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Asia’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization. Tokyo is also home to many multinational companies, such as Honda and Sony.

An apartment (90 square meters) in Tokyo can be purchased for an average of $450,000 to $720,000 (according to Numbeo).

3. San Francisco

The San Francisco Bay Area is known as a mecca of technological innovation, and also as the region where the average family salary is the highest in the United States.

A 90-square-meter apartment in San Francisco can be purchased for an average of $1,000,000 (according to Numbeo).

4. London

London has long been the richest city in the world, but in the last 10 years there have been fewer millionaires in the city, so its place on this list is no longer the first.

It is possible to buy an apartment (90 sq. m.) in London for an average of $720,000–1,250,000 (according to Numbeo).

«Apartment demand is declining, but prices are rising.» The expert on the state of the UK real estate market

5. Singapore

Singapore is the second-wealthiest city in Asia after Tokyo. Interestingly, more than 5% of families in Singapore have net financial assets of at least $1 million.

An apartment (90 sq m) in Singapore can be purchased for an average of $900,000—$1,800,000 (according to the service Numbeo).