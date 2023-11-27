At the heart of the election campaign in the Netherlands, there is a problem that worries both natives and foreigners — the crisis in the real estate market. As Euronews writes, real estate is becoming scarce, causing increased interest among voters.

On November 22, many Dutch residents decide to support those politicians who promise to solve the housing issue first. This problem is felt both among Dutch people and among migrants — few people can afford to buy housing in the Netherlands. In a country where access to land is limited and construction takes place mainly on land reserved for the sea, housing becomes a precious resource.

An employee of the social research agency I&O Research, Peter Kann, highlights that this is one of the most pressing issues that have been underestimated for a long time. There is a significant housing shortage for both young and old citizens, as well as for migrants who seek to settle in this country. All political forces recognize the importance of this problem, but at the moment they do not offer a solution that would satisfy the expectations of voters.

The main reason for this shortage is the lack of housing construction in recent decades. During this time, along with a reduction in construction, there was a significant increase in the population, mainly due to labor migration. Last year, mainly refugees from Ukraine came to the country, but now most of the visitors are labor migrants, creating an increased demand for housing.

According to Euronews correspondent Vincenzo Genovese, in Amsterdam alone there are about 3 thousand "economically homeless" people who previously had a job and family life, but now face difficulties finding housing due to rising prices in the real estate market.

Amid this housing crisis, the NGO De Regenboog is attempting to combat homelessness by connecting the needs of those in need with affordable housing. Homeowners who have spare rooms can provide them for a modest price of 250 to 600 euros per month. De Regenboog project coordinator, Tamara Kuschel, notes that they are trying to provide temporary shelter for homeless people where they can find support and resources to plan for their future. The organization also works to house homeless people in abandoned offices or homes slated for renovation or demolition, aiming to provide a stable place to stay and prepare them for the future.