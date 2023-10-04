A trip to Amsterdam will cost even more. The city will introduce the highest tourist tax in Europe

In 2024, Amsterdam will introduce the highest tax on tourists in Europe, where they will pay up to 12.5% of the cost of a hotel room. This is the city's way of dealing with the effects of excessive tourism and protecting the quality of life of its citizens.

The new tax will be levied on all overnight stays in hotels, hostels, and other paid accommodation. It will be calculated as a percentage of the room rate, and the maximum charge will be €22 per night. Cruise ship passengers will also pay a tax of €11 per person.

Amsterdam is already one of the most expensive tourist destinations in Europe, and the new tax is likely to further increase the cost of visiting the city. However, city officials argue that tourists should share in the cost of the services they use.

The tax is expected to generate around €105 million a year, which will be used to fund a range of initiatives, including:

improving public transportation;

investment in green spaces and parks;

reducing noise and pollution;

supporting local businesses and cultural institutions.

The new tourist tax is expected to come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Representatives of Amsterdam's tourism industry have had mixed reactions to the introduction of the new tax. Some businesses have welcomed the move, saying it will help improve the quality of the city for both tourists and residents. Others expressed concern that the tax would make the city less competitive and drive away tourists.