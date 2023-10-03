Netherlands closes its “Golden Visa” program: What does it mean if you're an investor?

The Netherlands has joined a number of EU countries that are closing the Golden Visa investment program. According to the statement of the Immigration and Naturalization Service (NLS), the acceptance of applications for residence permits through investments will be discontinued as of January 1, 2024.

The Golden Visa program was introduced in the Netherlands ten years ago but has not been widely popular among foreign investors. There are several reasons for this:

The main one is the high minimum investment threshold of €1.25 million. This requirement has made the program unaffordable for many potential investors.

In addition, the program sets strict requirements for applicants, including having a valid passport or other travel document. Also, the applicant must not pose a threat to public order and national security.

Limited choice of investment targets, as one had to invest in an international company based in the Netherlands or in a SEED scheme-eligible fund, a venture capital company, or a contractual joint venture investing in a local company. This required the transfer of funds to a bank account of a Dutch bank or an EU Member State bank with a branch in the country.

The Dutch authorities also used a point system to evaluate investments. Value added was considered to be achieved if the investment met two of the following criteria: creating at least ten jobs within five years, contributing to the increased innovativeness of Dutch companies, and other non-financial indicators such as specific knowledge and active participation of the investor.