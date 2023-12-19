Where are the cheapest apartments for sale in the Netherlands: top 10 cities

In which cities in the Netherlands can you buy real estate the cheapest? In our material, you will find information on these cities and the average cost of housing there.

The Netherlands — it is not only Amsterdam. There are more than 20 cities in this country, and property prices in each of them are different. We found out in which cities in this country you can buy cheaper apartments, and we share this information with you. The analysis we conducted was based on data provided by the largest database, Numbeo.

By the way, in the Netherlands, there are no restrictions on foreigners buying property. However, to obtain a mortgage loan, you must live in the Netherlands and be registered in the municipality (gemeente). Read about the requirements and the possible size of the loan here.

Top 10 cities with low housing prices (if you buy housing not in the center)

Where can you find cheaper apartments in the Netherlands if central location is not so important? The answer is in the table below.

City The cost of a “square” The average cost of a 90 sq.m. apartment Tilburg €2,366 €212,940 Almere €2,566 €230,940 Leeuwarden €2,617 €235,530 Enschede €2,643 €237,870 Best €2,833 €254,970 Rotterdam €3,025 €272,250 Maastricht €3,100 €279,000 Arnhem €3,254 €292,860 Dordrecht €3,300 €297,000 Alkmaar €3,900 €351,000

Top 10 cities with low housing prices (if you buy in the center)

Let's list the cities in the Netherlands, in the center of which you can buy residential property at budget prices.

City The cost of a “square” The average cost of a 90 sq.m. apartment Groningen €2,705 €243,450 Enschede €2,896 €260,640 Leeuwarden €2,974 €267,660 Tilburg €3,000 €270,000 Arnhem €3,118 €280,620 Best €2,250 €202,500 Dordrecht €3,350 €301,500 Almere €3,917 €352,530 Apeldoorn €4,000 €360,000 Alkmaar €5,000 €450,000 Facts about Datch cities A few facts about each of these cities: