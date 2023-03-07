Micro-apartments have become much more active in the Netherlands. They are especially trendy in Amsterdam. The reason for this is high housing prices and, generally, a dense real estate market in the country.

What is micro-housing? They are tiny houses, less than 50 m2.

In 2022, 5100 micro-homes were sold in the Netherlands, while in 2000 there were only 3,600 transactions.

Where are the cheapest apartments for sale in the Netherlands: top 10 cities

51 percent of the compact housing was sold in the four largest cities in the country (making up the G4 region): Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht. Amsterdam is the clear leader in this list: 38% of sales were accounted for in the capital of the Netherlands.

How much do such micro-apartments cost? The cost of a small house in the Netherlands in 2022 was, on average, €367,000; in Amsterdam, it was €404,000. A citizen of Amsterdam pays 1.4 times more for his micro-house than a citizen of Utrecht, 1.7 times more than a citizen of Rotterdam, and 1.8 times more than a buyer from outside the G4 region.