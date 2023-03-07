Micro-housing is gaining popularity in the Netherlands. Especially in Amsterdam
Micro-apartments have become much more in the Netherlands. They are especially trendy in Amsterdam. The reason for this is high housing prices and, generally, a dense real estate market in the country.
What is micro-housing? They are tiny houses, less than 50 m2.
In 2022, 5100 micro-homes were sold in the Netherlands, while in 2000 there were only 3,600 transactions.
51 percent of the compact housing was sold in the four largest cities in the country (making up the G4 region): Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht. Amsterdam is the clear leader in this list: 38% of sales were accounted for in the capital of the Netherlands.
How much do such micro-apartments cost? The cost of a small house in the Netherlands in 2022 was, on average, €367,000; in Amsterdam, it was €404,000. A citizen of Amsterdam pays 1.4 times more for his micro-house than a citizen of Utrecht, 1.7 times more than a citizen of Rotterdam, and 1.8 times more than a buyer from outside the G4 region.