Sweden will simplify the rules for obtaining the EU Blue Card. When and how?

The Swedish government is reviewing its policy on the EU Blue Card. The country wants to simplify its issuance to highly qualified foreigners. The changes are to come into force as early as November 18, 2023.

What are the new conditions planned to be?

Highly qualified foreigners with a 6-month employment contract will be able to apply for the Blue Card.

It will be easier to switch to the EU Blue Card from any other type of work permit as the process becomes more flexible.

If the occupation changes, professionals will not need to apply for a new Blue Card. Instead, they will probably need to notify the Migration Office of a change of employer or other changes.

Highly qualified foreign nationals who have an EU Blue Card issued by another EU member state will be allowed to enter Sweden to do business for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

If a foreigner has had a Blue Card issued by another EU country for 12 months or more, he or she can apply for a permit in Sweden under a simplified procedure.

A side note. In addition to Sweden, the EU Blue Card is issued by 24 other countries. Here is their list: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.