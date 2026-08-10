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Residential properties for sale in Sweden

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Haparanda, Sweden
Townhouse
Haparanda, Sweden
$537
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Norrbotten County, Sweden
House
Norrbotten County, Sweden
$40,955
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Sweden

Cheap
Luxury

Questions and Answers for Sweden

Under what conditions do foreign citizens buy real estate in Sweden?

There are no special conditions or restrictions on real estate in Sweden for foreigners: they can freely buy and sell it on an equal basis with local citizens. The only type of property that is subject to restrictions for foreigners is agricultural land and nature conservation areas.

What are the average real estate prices in Sweden?

For the country as a whole - about 317 thousand euros, but much depends on the region. The highest prices on Swedish property for sale - on average 592 thousand euros. For comparison - in Western Sweden the average price of a residential property is about 336 thousand. The most moderate cost of housing in Sweden is in the regions of Central Norrland - 171.5 thousand and Upper Norrland - 199 thousand euros.

Does purchasing real estate in Sweden require personal presence?

No. Remote purchase is quite common: it is enough to send the agency a power of attorney translated into Swedish.

Where do people most often want to buy real estate in Sweden?

Among the cities, the most popular are Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, among the regions - Skåne and Norrbotten.
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