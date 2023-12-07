Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Serbia

penthouses
4
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
49
2 BHK
67
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
4
139 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Vladimira Mitrovica.   High-quali…
€157,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Naselje Stepa Stepanovi do Bb.   …
€142,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Zeleni venac.   The center, Green…
€598,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Ljubljanska.   Suite apartment wi…
€243,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Vojvođanska.   Apartment in Surch…
€95,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Vojvode Vlahovi-dua.   We sell a …
€113,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Dobanovački put.   Luxury apartme…
€155,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Vidikovac.   Furnished luxury fiv…
€237,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Ivan Senkovim.   The three-room d…
€168,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sopot, Serbia
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sopot, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Kneza Miloša 72 Sopot Serbia.   P…
€144,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Prvomajska, Zemun.   Three-bedroo…
€143,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Bulevar Zorana.   Attractive apar…
€253,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Bežanijska kosa 2.   This type of…
€298,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Blok 61.   We offer a modern apar…
€170,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
Apartment for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Matice srpske 36.   Apartment wit…
€113,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/11
€183,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€464,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
€94,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/4
€76,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
€118,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/4
€134,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
€98,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€73,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
€83,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€77,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
€72,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€211,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
€412,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/5
€360,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 8
€227,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский

