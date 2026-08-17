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Houses for sale in Serbia

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Vojvodina
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5 properties total found
Villa in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Villa
Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Area 1 600 m²
| 1 600 m2 | plot 1 629 m2 | 5+ levels | about 20 rooms | several terraces | Premium area |W…
$1,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom house in Seoce, Serbia
1 bedroom house
Seoce, Serbia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
House for sale in Budva, Seotse district. The house is located on a plot of 250 m2. From the…
$242,159
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5 bedroom house in Bogojevo, Serbia
5 bedroom house
Bogojevo, Serbia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-storey house with a land plot in Danilovgrad, a good location, the village …
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom house in Bačka Topola, Serbia
3 bedroom house
Bačka Topola, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Large house in Vojvodina under residence permitLocation – Serbia, Vojvodina, Bachka TopolA r…
$33,000
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3 bedroom house in City of Novi Sad, Serbia
3 bedroom house
City of Novi Sad, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious family house in a beautiful Serbian village in VojvodinaFor sale a new family renov…
$47,781
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