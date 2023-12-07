Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Serbia

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€132,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€153,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
4 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
€174,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
€114,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€206,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
€186,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
4 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
House for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Vinča.   Furnished house in Vinci 15 …
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Belgrade, Serbia
4 room house with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
House for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Ratari.   Family house in Ratari, 6 k…
€155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 5
Area 292 m²
House for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location - Barajevo, Kosmajskih partizana. The h…
€117,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
House for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Livadarska 10, Koracica.   Large, ful…
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 412 m²
House for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Stara Lipovica.   Excellent family fu…
€284,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 118 m²
House for sale in Serbia, city. Belgrade. Location: Aleksandra tirnani-d-a tirketa 17.   …
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Obrenovac Urban Municipality, Serbia
3 room house
Obrenovac Urban Municipality, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of high-quality construction with a separate entrance to each of the…
€69,500
Leave a request
5 room house with garage in Novi Sad City, Serbia
5 room house with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Family house in suburban area of Novi Sad, in a quiet street. The house consists of two floo…
€184,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Serbia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir