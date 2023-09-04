A unique opportunity for artists: an Italian city is offering to spend a month there with all expenses paid

Italy is a country that has always been a source of inspiration for artists from all over the world. Now one of the picturesque cities of this country offers to create a work of art for him in exchange for a month of free accommodation in luxurious conditions. We tell you more about this opportunity.

Giuseppe Cacioppo, the mayor of the Italian town of Sambuca di Sicilia, has announced an open competition for artists from around the world. In exchange for a free one-month stay, you must create a work of art that you will donate to the city. Your creation can become part of the city landscape or the local city museum.

Sambuca di Sicilia is a place where art, history, and nature come together. This town was founded as early as 830 AD and has been nicknamed the “Sicilian Barn” for its history of grain production.

You can create whatever inspires you—from street installations, paintings, and sculptures to performances or poetry. The city welcomes a diversity of art and is ready to contribute to your creativity.

What will the winners receive?

The winners of this competition will live in two luxurious residences with a kitchen, study, living room, and balcony with stunning views of the lake and the ancient Arab fortress. These cozy homes will be your temporary retreat where you can immerse yourself in the creative process.

In addition, each of the two selected artists will be paid an honorarium of $2150, as well as $1265 to purchase the necessary materials. You will also be provided with free meals.

How to participate?