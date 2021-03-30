According to Bloomberg, several European states have proposed allowing entry for foreigners who have been fully vaccinated, and have a negative PCR test (or have had COVID-19). The TASS news agency informs that those measures are proposed mainly by the countries whose national economy depends on the tourism industry.

It is not yet specified which states have taken the initiative on the easing. It is reported that this issue will be considered at the end of March this year during the summit for all EU leaders.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is already working on the concept of a «green passport», which will serve as a common certificate of vaccination. Such a passport will allow travellers to move freely around the EU countries. For example, in Spain, the release of the first «vaccination passports» is scheduled for this summer.