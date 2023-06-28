How does one get the EU Blue Card? Details on the conditions and future changes to the program

The European Council adopted the EU Blue Card Directive in May 2009, and already in 2021, 28,966 Blue Cards have been issued. In exactly which countries is the Blue Card EU distributed, what rights do its holders have, how do they obtain the cherished Blue Card, and what changes will come into force in November 2023? Read about it all in our detailed article.

In brief, the Blue Card gives highly skilled workers from outside the EU the right to live and work in the EU under certain conditions. These conditions and other details are below.

In which countries can one obtain the EU Blue Card? Comparative table of programs

Country Validity period Salary threshold Fee Austria 24 months 58.434 EUR 120 EUR Belgium 13 months 51.494 EUR 215 EUR Bulgaria 48 months 10.326 EUR 55 EUR Croatia N/A 19.338 EUR 137 EUR Cyprus N/A 0 EUR 0 EUR Czech Republic 24 months 11.408 EUR 92 EUR Estonia 27 months 18.096 EUR 120 EUR Finland 24 months 56.774 EUR 550 EUR France 48 months 53.836 EUR 269 EUR Germany 48 months 53.600 EUR 110 EUR Greece 24 months 30.675 EUR 300 EUR Hungary N/A 16.700 EUR 60 EUR Italy 24 months 24.789 EUR 100 EUR Latvia 60 months 13.776 EUR 100 EUR Lithuania 36 months 23.160 EUR 114 EUR Luxembourg 24 months 71.946 EUR 80 EUR Malta 12 months 16.036 EUR 255 EUR Netherlands 48 months 5.272 EUR 285 EUR Poland 24 months 15.446 EUR 111 EUR Portugal 12 months 24.535 EUR 103 EUR Romania 24 months 2250 EUR 174 EUR Slovakia 48 months 15.102 EUR 170 EUR Slovenia 24 months 28.006 EUR 102 EUR Spain 12 months 33.908 EUR 418 EUR Sweden 24 months 53.200 EUR 175 EUR

The EU Blue Card has not been implemented in the UK, Ireland, and Denmark.

What does the EU Blue Card offer?

Compared to ordinary national work permits, the Blue Card has a number of advantages:

You can stay and work for one to four years in the member state that granted you the EU Blue Card. The card can also be renewed for the same period if you still meet all the conditions.

With a valid Blue Card, you can also visit other EU countries for up to three months within a six-month period.

After 18 months (12 months from November 2023), you can move to another EU country to work there as a highly qualified specialist. To do this, you must apply for a new EU Blue Card.

The EU Blue Card allows you to take your family members with you.

If you suddenly lose your job, you will have three months to find a new one. Otherwise, your EU Blue Card can be revoked.

How can one gets the EU Blue Card? Conditions for application

In order to obtain an EU Blue Card, you must :

Prove that you have a “higher professional qualification” (higher education documents will suit); in some cases, evidence of at least five years of relevant professional experience is sufficient.

Work as an employee—the EU Blue Card does not apply to the self-employed or entrepreneurs;

Have an annual gross wage of at least one and a half times the national average wage (except in cases where a lower wage threshold applies);

Provide a work contract or offer of employment in the EU for at least one year (from November 2023 for at least six months);

Have the necessary travel documents and health insurance for yourself and any relatives who are coming to the EU with you.

Prove that you meet the legal requirements to practice your profession if it is regulated.

Where should one apply for the EU Blue Card?

You or your employer must apply for an EU Blue Card at the competent national authorities in the country where you want to work. You will receive a decision within 90 days from the date of registration of the application.

Changes that will take effect in November 2023

It is important to say that the EU Blue Card rules were changed in 2021 and should be integrated into the legislation of the member states by November 2023. What will change: