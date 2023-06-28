How does one get the EU Blue Card? Details on the conditions and future changes to the program
The European Council adopted the EU Blue Card Directive in May 2009, and already in 2021, 28,966 Blue Cards have been issued. In exactly which countries is the Blue Card EU distributed, what rights do its holders have, how do they obtain the cherished Blue Card, and what changes will come into force in November 2023? Read about it all in our detailed article.
In brief, the Blue Card gives highly skilled workers from outside the EU the right to live and work in the EU under certain conditions. These conditions and other details are below.
In which countries can one obtain the EU Blue Card? Comparative table of programs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The EU Blue Card in the UK, Ireland, and Denmark.
What does the EU Blue Card offer?
Compared to ordinary national work permits, the Blue Card has a number of advantages:
- You can stay and work for one to four years in the member state that granted you the EU Blue Card. The card can also be renewed for the same period if you still meet all the conditions.
- With a valid Blue Card, you can also visit other EU countries for up to three months within a six-month period.
- After 18 months (12 months from November 2023), you can move to another EU country to work there as a highly qualified specialist. To do this, you must apply for a new EU Blue Card.
- The EU Blue Card allows you to take your family members with you.
- If you suddenly lose your job, you will have three months to find a new one. Otherwise, your EU Blue Card can be revoked.
How can one gets the EU Blue Card? Conditions for application
In order to obtain an EU Blue Card, you :
- Prove that you have a “higher professional qualification” (higher education documents will suit); in some cases, evidence of at least five years of relevant professional experience is sufficient.
- Work as an employee—the EU Blue Card does not apply to the self-employed or entrepreneurs;
- Have an annual gross wage of at least one and a half times the national average wage (except in cases where a lower wage threshold applies);
- Provide a work contract or offer of employment in the EU for at least one year (from November 2023 for at least six months);
- Have the necessary travel documents and health insurance for yourself and any relatives who are coming to the EU with you.
- Prove that you meet the legal requirements to practice your profession if it is regulated.
Where should one apply for the EU Blue Card?
You or your employer must apply for an EU Blue Card at the competent national authorities in the country where you want to work. You will receive a decision within 90 days from the date of registration of the application.
Changes that will take effect in November 2023
It is important to say that the EU Blue Card rules were in 2021 and should be integrated into the legislation of the member states by November 2023. What will change:
- The salary threshold will be lowered to 1-1.6 times the average annual salary before taxes.
- The minimum term of an employment contract will also be reduced to six months.
- There will be more flexibility when changing jobs or employers: EU Blue Card holders will only have to pass a new labor market test for the first 12 months. They will only have to notify the relevant national authorities of their change of position at the end of this period.
- EU Blue Card holders and their family members will be able to move to a second Member State on the basis of simplified mobility rules after a year of work in the first Member State.
- The periods of time spent working in different countries will be added up, making it easier to access long-term resident status in the EU.