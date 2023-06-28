The European Council adopted the EU Blue Card Directive in May 2009, and already in 2021, 28,966 Blue Cards have been issued. In exactly which countries is the Blue Card EU distributed, what rights do its holders have, how do they obtain the cherished Blue Card, and what changes will come into force in November 2023? Read about it all in our detailed article.

In brief, the Blue Card gives highly skilled workers from outside the EU the right to live and work in the EU under certain conditions. These conditions and other details are below.

In which countries can one obtain the EU Blue Card? Comparative table of programs

Country

Validity period

Salary threshold

Fee

Austria

24 months

58.434 EUR

120 EUR

Belgium

13 months

51.494 EUR

215 EUR

Bulgaria

48 months

10.326 EUR

55 EUR

Croatia

N/A

19.338 EUR

137 EUR

Cyprus

N/A

0 EUR

0 EUR

Czech Republic

24 months

11.408 EUR

92 EUR

Estonia

27 months

18.096 EUR

120 EUR

Finland

24 months

56.774 EUR

550 EUR

France

48 months

53.836 EUR

269 EUR

Germany

48 months

53.600 EUR

110 EUR

Greece

24 months

30.675 EUR

300 EUR

Hungary

N/A

16.700 EUR

60 EUR

Italy

24 months

24.789 EUR

100 EUR

Latvia

60 months

13.776 EUR

100 EUR

Lithuania

36 months

23.160 EUR

114 EUR

Luxembourg

24 months

71.946 EUR

80 EUR

Malta

12 months

16.036 EUR

255 EUR

Netherlands

48 months

5.272 EUR

285 EUR

Poland

24 months

15.446 EUR

111 EUR

Portugal

12 months

24.535 EUR

103 EUR

Romania

24 months

2250 EUR

174 EUR

Slovakia

48 months

15.102 EUR

170 EUR

Slovenia

24 months

28.006 EUR

102 EUR

Spain

12 months

33.908 EUR

418 EUR

Sweden

24 months

53.200 EUR

175 EUR

The EU Blue Card has not been implemented in the UK, Ireland, and Denmark.

What does the EU Blue Card offer?

Compared to ordinary national work permits, the Blue Card has a number of advantages:

  • You can stay and work for one to four years in the member state that granted you the EU Blue Card. The card can also be renewed for the same period if you still meet all the conditions.
  • With a valid Blue Card, you can also visit other EU countries for up to three months within a six-month period.
  • After 18 months (12 months from November 2023), you can move to another EU country to work there as a highly qualified specialist. To do this, you must apply for a new EU Blue Card.
  • The EU Blue Card allows you to take your family members with you.
  • If you suddenly lose your job, you will have three months to find a new one. Otherwise, your EU Blue Card can be revoked.

How can one gets the EU Blue Card? Conditions for application

In order to obtain an EU Blue Card, you must:

  • Prove that you have a “higher professional qualification” (higher education documents will suit); in some cases, evidence of at least five years of relevant professional experience is sufficient.
  • Work as an employee—the EU Blue Card does not apply to the self-employed or entrepreneurs;
  • Have an annual gross wage of at least one and a half times the national average wage (except in cases where a lower wage threshold applies);
  • Provide a work contract or offer of employment in the EU for at least one year (from November 2023 for at least six months);
  • Have the necessary travel documents and health insurance for yourself and any relatives who are coming to the EU with you.
  • Prove that you meet the legal requirements to practice your profession if it is regulated.

Where should one apply for the EU Blue Card?

You or your employer must apply for an EU Blue Card at the competent national authorities in the country where you want to work. You will receive a decision within 90 days from the date of registration of the application.

Changes that will take effect in November 2023

It is important to say that the EU Blue Card rules were changed in 2021 and should be integrated into the legislation of the member states by November 2023. What will change:

  • The salary threshold will be lowered to 1-1.6 times the average annual salary before taxes.
  • The minimum term of an employment contract will also be reduced to six months.
  • There will be more flexibility when changing jobs or employers: EU Blue Card holders will only have to pass a new labor market test for the first 12 months. They will only have to notify the relevant national authorities of their change of position at the end of this period.
  • EU Blue Card holders and their family members will be able to move to a second Member State on the basis of simplified mobility rules after a year of work in the first Member State.
  • The periods of time spent working in different countries will be added up, making it easier to access long-term resident status in the EU.
     