Villas by the sea in Italy or in the mountains of Montenegro for up to €54,000. A selection of inexpensive houses in popular countries

If you buy a small house near the sea or in the mountains, you can come to your own place every year at any time and enjoy your vacation or work remotely. Perhaps such real estate can even be called a dacha or a country house. Here is a selection of such villas in Spain, Bulgaria, Italy, Montenegro, and Albania.

2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro for €50,000

A small house with a sea view is located in Sutomore. For €50,000 the seller offers a two-storey townhouse with a total area of 55 sq.m. On the first floor there is an entrance hall and living room with kitchen, from here there is also access to the terrace (there is an outside shower on the terrace). On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a terrace.

Judging by the photos, the house has all the necessary furniture and the necessary minimum of household appliances. The ad states that the townhouse is connected to the city water supply and the sewage system is septic. According to the seller, the house has thermal insulation on the facade.

The main bonus of this house is the beautiful view of the sea directly from the windows. By the way, the distance to the sea is only about 900 meters.

Bungalow 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain for €54,000

In Spain, Torrevieja offered a small bungalow with a total area of 40 sq.m. for sale. The layout includes a large bedroom, bathroom, living room with kitchen, and terrace of 8 sq.m. According to the seller, the windows of the house face the west side, so the rooms are beautifully illuminated by the setting sun every day.

The complex, consisting of townhouses and small houses, is located in an area with a well-developed infrastructure: within walking distance of all stores and the beach (it is about 1.5 kilometers).

Judging by the photos, the house has all the necessary furniture and appliances. The interior can not be called cozy, but the rooms look neat and bright. Separately, the ad states that the house has a high potential for renting it out.

2 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria for €41.500

Near the town of Kavarna in a quiet village, a house of 77 sq.m. is for sale. There is a nice big living room with new oak parquet flooring, a newly fitted kitchen, two spacious bedrooms, a new bathroom, a terrace of 20 sq.m., and a cellar of 16 sq.m. The house has two separate entrances and the plot is completely fenced.

From here to the city about 17 kilometers, in the next village, there is a store, school, cafe, and medical care.

The house is furnished, looks cozy and well-maintained. Interior is rustic and simple, but functional. The plot of land around the house is also landscaped, the area is planned, and there is a large open terrace.

House 3 rooms in Vllahine, Albania for €26,500

A small house for sale in Albania. For €26,500 the seller offers a house with a total area of 124 sq.m., which is located on a plot of 300 sq.m. The description of the property in the announcement is minimal: the house is residential, there is water and light; the plot is large, rectangular, and logical; it is located near the center of the village.

From the photos, you can see that the housing needs cosmetic repairs, but now everything looks pretty neat.

1 Bedroom Villa in Agrigento, Italy for €46,000

In the Sicilian region of Italy, a small house for sale, which perfectly fits the definition of a cottage. The total area of the property is 60 square meters, the layout includes a living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and a large storage in rustic style. Plus the house has a large porch. There are almost no photos of the interior of the home, but from the ones that are available, you can see that the house needs renovation.

The house is connected to the electricity grid, but the water is extracted from a water storage tank. Next to the house, there is a plot of about 15,000 square meters with an olive grove with about 100 olive trees, almond trees, and fruit trees. In total, there are about 300 trees on the plot.

The distance to the town of Raffadali is about 4 km, and the sea is 25 minutes by car.