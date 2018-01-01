Residential complex Aqua Residential

Selected and unique home with Clear & Vibrant Views of the luminous transparencies of the Mediterranean waters, and your neighbour will be…. The sea

Aqua Residential, last Penthouse available. As this was the pilot show-house, builder is giving interior design and furniture, complementary. Would to be the new owner?

A 2 Story Penthouse, with 3 BD + 2 BATHS, with a glazed balcony, which allows you to extend your view to infinity and beyond. Your new Penthouse include a tasteful interior design, reflecting high quality furnishings combined with a comfortable home decor. A great Solarium is definitely, a plus on this Penthouse.

Excellent location, right in the Mediteranean Arc, just 2 kms from the picturesque coastal village of La Vilajoiosa. A place, with great walks along the coast known in Spanish as “Caminos de la Costa” that few enjoy because of its relaxed and discreet tourism.

Ancient history is very present in the area, as there is a 2 minutes walk to the ROMAN TOWER of Sant Josep, the largest monument of Roman Hispania.

Of the many “Spanish charming villages”, La Vilajoiosa, is known for the tradition of its balconies, which were used to transmit news, through the colour of the sheets that were hung, the news was good or not. Every balcony in La Vilajoiosa can be photographed.

The integral design of the property is based on earth colors and blues of various shades, to combine the nature that surrounds the environment. It is simply beautiful to see how the tones are reflected in the interior design of the house, allowing one to "feel" being in continuous contact with the environment, providing a sense of peace and serenity at all times.

Aqua Residential…. Today, you can write the address of your NEW home in the Mediterranean Arc.

Outdoor amenities:

• Swimming pool with infinity views,

• Chill-Out area with panoramic views over the Mediterranean Sea

• Childrens playground

• Gym



Homes with Top-quality finishes.

Kitchen. Fully-furnished with Soft-close drawers and cupboards.

Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances by the brand EAS electrics:

• Glass-ceramic hob.

• Electric oven.

• Microwave.

• Extractor hood built into wall unit.

• Built-in refrigerator.

• Built-in dishwasher.

Electric installation and lighting.

Air conditioning and domestic hot water.

Electric underfloor heating in bathrooms.

Aerothermal heat pump for domestic hot water production.

Penthouse 6-D

3 BD & 3 Baths, with 100,91 mts2 liveable area + 14,45 mts2 of Covered Terrace, and 58,89 mts, of Solarium

Total mts2: 169,61 (with terrace & Solarium)

Terms & Conditions:

Price: 690.000€ + 10% IVA (VAT)

Reserve: 6.000€ + 10% IVA

30 days from reserve date: 30% + IVA

Notary Deed: Balance 70% - Ready to sign at Notary

Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE

LOCATION: La Vilajoiosa is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

There are four main beaches in Villajoyosa: La Platja Centro (Central Beach) near the town center, El Paradis beach, Xarco beach with a watchtower and Torres beach with a Roman tower. There is a small cove used for diving and naturism, the Racó del Conill. The beaches of Bon Nou and La Caleta, with their bright, clear waters, are also worth a look.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year.

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.