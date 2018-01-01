  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Spain
  4. Residential complex Aqua Residential

Residential complex Aqua Residential

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from € 690,000
Share using:
QR
Sold or out of date
Residential complex Aqua Residential
1 / 26
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Selected and unique home with Clear & Vibrant Views of the luminous transparencies of the Mediterranean waters, and your neighbour will be…. The sea

Aqua Residential, last Penthouse available. As this was the pilot show-house, builder is giving interior design and furniture, complementary.  Would to be the new owner?

A 2 Story Penthouse, with 3 BD + 2 BATHS, with a glazed balcony, which allows you to extend your view to infinity and beyond. Your new Penthouse include a tasteful interior design, reflecting high quality furnishings combined with a comfortable home decor.  A great Solarium is definitely, a plus on this Penthouse.  

Excellent location,  right in the Mediteranean Arc, just 2 kms from the picturesque coastal village of La Vilajoiosa.  A place, with great walks along the coast known in Spanish as “Caminos de la Costa” that few enjoy because of its relaxed and discreet tourism.
Ancient history is very present in the area, as there is a 2 minutes walk  to the ROMAN TOWER of Sant Josep, the largest monument of Roman Hispania.

Of the many  “Spanish charming villages”, La Vilajoiosa, is known for the tradition of its balconies, which were used to transmit news, through the colour of the sheets that were hung, the news was good or not.  Every balcony in La Vilajoiosa can be photographed.

The integral design of the property is based on earth colors and blues of various shades, to combine the nature that surrounds the environment.  It is simply beautiful to see how the tones are reflected in the interior design of the house, allowing one to "feel" being in continuous contact with the environment, providing a sense of peace and serenity at all times.

Aqua Residential….  Today, you can write the address of your NEW home in the Mediterranean Arc. 

Outdoor amenities:
•    Swimming pool with infinity views, 
•    Chill-Out area with panoramic views over the Mediterranean Sea
•    Childrens playground
•    Gym

Homes with Top-quality finishes.
Kitchen. Fully-furnished  with Soft-close drawers and cupboards. 
Kitchens are equipped with the following appliances by the brand EAS electrics: 
•    Glass-ceramic hob. 
•    Electric oven. 
•    Microwave. 
•    Extractor hood built into wall unit. 
•    Built-in refrigerator. 
•    Built-in dishwasher.
Electric installation and lighting.
Air conditioning and domestic hot water. 
Electric underfloor heating in bathrooms. 
Aerothermal heat pump for domestic hot water production. 

Penthouse 6-D
3 BD & 3 Baths, with 100,91 mts2 liveable area + 14,45 mts2 of Covered Terrace, and 58,89 mts, of Solarium
Total mts2:  169,61  (with terrace & Solarium)  

Terms & Conditions:
Price:                                      690.000€ + 10% IVA (VAT) 
Reserve:                                 6.000€ + 10% IVA 
30 days from reserve date:    30% + IVA  
Notary Deed:                         Balance 70% - Ready to sign at Notary

Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE

This Penthouse, used to be a show-home, and Builder woould give Interior design and furniture (AS IT IS), complementary.  Would you  mind to be the new owner?

LOCATION: La Vilajoiosa is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

There are four main beaches in Villajoyosa: La Platja Centro (Central Beach) near the town center, El Paradis beach, Xarco beach with a watchtower and Torres beach with a Roman tower. There is a small cove used for diving and naturism, the Racó del Conill. The beaches of Bon Nou and La Caleta, with their bright, clear waters, are also worth a look.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. 

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.

New building location
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Similar complexes
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from € 340,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Aqua Residential
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from € 690,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Completion date: 2023

A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind. 

Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dreams House, bring to life.

Innovative and versatile Co-working  & Coffe corner, right under your home, allows you to have a dedicate and independent area for work separate from you living space, so you can optimize your productivity. 

Enjoy all year-round the Mediterranean Lifestyle in a property ideal for digital nomads, as a vacation home or as an investment for rental purposes.     A Mini-golf course for endless entertainment for all ages is also a great benefit.

Great Location in El Raso urbanization, very close to BLUE FLAG beaches at Guardamar and the Laguna La Mata nature reserve salt lake.

Service of all kinds nearby, supermarket, restaurant, and fresh produces private & public schools (both local and international bilingual)

 

Residential amenities:

 

  • Gated complex
  • Community Pool and landscaped areas
  • Private Reception and Co-working area
  • 24 hour Coffee Corner
  • Smart Post-Office
  • Premium Spa  & Fitness Center to be enjoyed all year-round
  • Electric Car Charger
  • Mini Golf area
  • Children's playground on the premises.
  • High-speed fiber-optic internet

 

 

Apartment includes:

  • To choose apartments from 78.37 mts2 or 80.30 mts2
  • 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathrooms
  • Fully equipped Kitchen with appliances
  • High ceiling with panoramic windows.
  • Large terraces from 19 mts2 to 56 mts2.
  • Living Room
  • Underground parking
  • A-Energy Certificate (Minimal electricity consumption)
  • Solar panels and energy-efficient solutions achieve Class A energy efficiency.

 

Timelines: Construction begins in the second quarter of 2023, completion of phase 1 (buildings 1 and 2, pool, co-working space, spa, and parking) in the IV quarter of 2024.

Book your Virtual Tour NOW!

Prices, Terms & Conditions:

  • Apartments from €249,000 to €319,000 plus VAT, parking included.
  • Reserve & deposit:     10,000€
  • 1ST. Payment:              50%
  • Balance:                      50% upon completion of construction

 

Please find about a mortgage of up to 20 years migh be available

Reservations can be place by the initial deposit of 10.000€ payment on-line, 40% upon start of construction and 60% on delivery.

Your reservation is refundable for the first month after placing it.

Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE

LOCATION: La Marina is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year.

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.

Book your Virtual Tour NOW.  If you have any questions, reach out to us on WhatsApp +34618871478
Residential complex Jardines de Las Lagunas Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from € 306,500
98–151 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

Jardines de las lagunas fase II

Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with pool, gym and sauna in Las Lagunas de Mijas

 

Description

The residential complex consists of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and amazing 3-bedroom penthouses. The project will delight spectacular terraces, turning your home into your own paradise. All apartments take place in the garage and pantry.

 

As an innovation, underfloor heating in bathrooms was added at a new stage of the project. It is a cleaner and more efficient heating system that helps create a cozy atmosphere in your home. The residential area offers absolute safety and tranquility, in addition to the established surveillance cameras.

 

In addition to the fact that all services and amenities are within walking distance, the complex has beautiful public areas with a swimming pool and gardens that you can enjoy with your family. Kids can have fun on the playground while you are relaxing in the sauna or doing in the gym.

 

The complex is located in the privileged area of Costa del Sol: less than 5 minutes from the best commercial offer on the coast, many golf courses in the immediate vicinity, 2 km from the beach and transport services almost at your doorstep.

 
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Completion date: 2025

Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing  the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an  very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat)  and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, Mall, Restaurants, schools, pharmacies,  banks and La Marina.

TYPOLOGY of houses:   2-3 BR Apartments + 2 Baths & 3 BD Townhouses

Each house is designed with the gorgeous view of the common areas in mind, overlooking the swimming pool and private gardens, enhancing the natural surroundings, the Benidorm skyline and some properties also have sea views.

BREEZE is a gated community, built with excellent qualities and fine finishing’s.

Amenities of the Residential:

  • Private outdoor parking
  • Storage rooms
  • Landscaped Garden areas
  • Childrens´ play area
  • Communal Pool
  • Cycle Storage area
  • Towhouses and villas has as optional, a private pool
  • 55 kms from Airport

Amenities of the House:

  • Aerothermal System for hot water
  • Solar thermal panels to support electricity supply
  • A/C and Heater unit with heat pump included
  • Double glazing  in all windows
  • Pre-installation for electric vehicle
  • Kitchen equipped with vitroceramic hob, electric oven and extractor hob
  • Motorised shutters with control switch to bedrooms and living room.

Delivery Date:  March 2025

LOCATION: 45 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 35 min from Alicante City.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices


Price and Terms and conditions of payment:

2 BD + 2 Baths with a 72 mts2 of livable area + 43 mts of Terrace - From 242.000€

3 BD + 2 Baths with a 83 mts2 of livable area + 52 mts of Terrace - From 262.000€

3 BD + 3 Baths TOWHOUSES:  176 mts 2 + 17 mts of Terrace + 67 mts of private garden- From 367.000€

 

Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€
30 days from Reservation:        30%
6 month from Reserve:             10%
Hand in keys: March 2025:        60% Balance paid at the Notary signature

(IVA, Notary & Property Registration, not included)

Want to know more?  Call me and I will be more than happy to provide further information
 

Realting.com
Go