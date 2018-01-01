Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 113,809
About the complex
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.4 – 88.2
Price per m², € 1 463 – 1 854
Apartment price, € 113 809 – 129 385
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.1 – 141.3
Price per m², € 1 781 – 1 854
Apartment price, € 192 957 – 258 573
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 164.3 – 286.6
Price per m², € 1 493 – 1 744
Apartment price, € 256 304 – 427 874
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 206.2
Price per m², € 1 917
Apartment price, € 395 386
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
|Shopping center
|1 900 m
|School
|900 m
|Underground
|2 000 m
|Transport stop
|200 m
|The airport
|12 500 m
Georgia
