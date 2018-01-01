  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence

Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 113,809
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
About the complex

The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.4 – 88.2
Price per m², € 1 463 – 1 854
Apartment price, € 113 809 – 129 385
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.1 – 141.3
Price per m², € 1 781 – 1 854
Apartment price, € 192 957 – 258 573
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 164.3 – 286.6
Price per m², € 1 493 – 1 744
Apartment price, € 256 304 – 427 874
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 206.2
Price per m², € 1 917
Apartment price, € 395 386
Tbilisi, Georgia
Shopping center 1 900 m
School 900 m
Underground 2 000 m
Transport stop 200 m
The airport 12 500 m
https://youtu.be/WlK_HY5TXr8

