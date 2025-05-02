Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Zelenika
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
$414,066
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a large modern house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. Spacious house - t…
$224,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
$1,01M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
$243,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go