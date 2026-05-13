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Houses with garden for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
Two beautiful houses are for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi, located on a plot of 300m². Thes…
$296,469
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8 bedroom House in Zelenika, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a spacious, fully furnished house with a well-maintained garden, located in Zele…
$424,357
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5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 233 m²
Floor 3
A spacious house is available for sale, covering 315 m², with a plot of 233 m². This beautif…
$325,534
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