Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Zelenika
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
A11-092. Two bedroom apartment close to the a sea Property Description: Discover coastal liv…
$257,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sasovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale 3154. Penthouse apartment for sale with 1 bedroom 125 m2 on the first line. The apartme…
$268,701
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
ID-1885 For sale: apartment on the first line in a historic building in Herceg Novi. K…
$218,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A11-064. Stunning 1-Bedroom Apartments with Sea View in Kumbor, Herceg NoviStunning 1-Bedroo…
$134,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
$116,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sasovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
$167,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Dobrota area. Two-bedroom apartment with stunning views of th…
$168,679
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
$143,884
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go